President Trump claims COVID-19 immunity, Houston doctor questions statement

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that his battle with Coronavirus COVID-19 is over and that he’s now immune.

“I beat this crazy, and horrible China virus,” said President Trump in a FOX News interview. “Not only that, it seems like I’m immune.”

In a tweet now blocked from Twitter, President Trump said he received, “A total and complete sign off from White House doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune) and can’t give it. Very nice to know.”

According to Twitter, they blocked his tweet because it “spread misleading and potentially harmful information.”

“It looks like I’m immune for maybe, I don’t know, a long time,” said President Trump. “It could be a short time. Nobody really knows.”

On Sunday, we interviewed the Chief Medical Officer at Houston’s United Memorial Medical Center, Dr. Joseph Varon, who has been treating COVID-19 patients for months.

“[President Trump] may not be contagious anymore,” said Dr. Varon. “However, the fact that he’s saying he’s immune and he can’t get it again, I think that needs to be revisited.”

According to Dr. Varon, his hospital has treated some people sick with COVID-19 multiple times and months apart.

“We actually have a patient, where we’re suspecting he’s having his 3rd episode of COVID,” said Dr. Varon. “The immunity of a patient with COVID doesn’t appear to be long-lasting.”

President Trump is expected to return to his re-election campaign on Monday with a rally scheduled in Florida.

“In our experience, the patients that get COVID a second time, the second time is worse than the first time,” said Dr. Varon.

