The Brief A man was shot in the parking lot of a medical plaza in Tomball. Police say the man who shot him left the scene. The man who was shot was last reported to be in stable condition.



Tomball police are investigating after a man was shot outside a medical plaza on Wednesday morning, officials say.

What we know:

According to Tomball police, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of 13406 Medical Complex, near Lawrence Street, on the southwest side of the city.

Police say two men got into an argument, and at some point, one of the men shot the other and then left the scene.

The man who was shot is said to be in stable condition.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting.

No one involved has been identified, and there is no description of the suspected shooter.

What's next:

Police are investigating the shooting. We will bring you updates as they become available.