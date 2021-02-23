Expand / Collapse search

President Joe Biden to visit Houston on Friday

Houston
HOUSTON - President Joe Biden will travel to Houston this week to discuss recovery efforts following the winter storm in Texas.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit the city on Friday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the president will meet with local leaders to discuss the winter storm, relief efforts and progress toward recovery.

While in Texas, the president will also visit a site where COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed.

Houston boil water notice lifted, thousands remain without water in homes
Houston boil water notice lifted, thousands remain without water in homes

While the boil-water order has been lifted for the City of Houston, thousands of people remain in homes without running water.

The historic winter storm last week left millions across the state without power and clean drinking water for days.

Power has been restored in the Houston area and most boil water advisories have been lifted, but some residents are still left with repairs to damage caused by burst pipes.

FEMA, local relief coming for home repairs after storm
FEMA, local relief coming for home repairs after storm

New local and FEMA assistance is coming available to help many Houston area families living without water and in homes that are severely damaged by burst pipes from last week's ice storm.

Over the weekend, President Biden signed a major disaster declaration for dozens of Texas counties. He ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the winter weather.

RELATED: President Biden signs major disaster declaration for Texas following winter weather