Pregnant woman shot twice in possible home invasion in Katy

Harris County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured in Katy.

Authorities say a man drove the woman to the hospital around 11:30 p.m. Monday. She had two gunshot wounds and is said to be in stable condition.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the woman is pregnant, and her baby is doing well.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred at a house on Auburn Valley Lane. Deputies were collecting evidence for a search warrant so they could go inside of the house and examine the scene.

Deputies say the shooting may have occurred during a home invasion, but it is still early in the investigation.

The man who drove the woman to the hospital was being detained for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.

