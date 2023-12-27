The Powerball jackpot continues to grow ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing.

The estimated annuitized jackpot increased Wednesday morning to $700 million, with an estimated cash value of $352.3 million.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to Powerball, the jackpot is now the ninth largest in the game’s history and the fourth largest this year.

File photo. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. ET. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

No one won the jackpot during the last drawing on Christmas Day.

In fact, the last time anyone won the jackpot was on Oct. 11, when someone in California bought the winning ticket for the $1.765 billion jackpot.

MORE: Jackpot! $1.76B Powerball ticket sold in California

However, some lucky winners have taken home smaller prizes. In the last drawing on Christmas Day, Powerball officials say three tickets sold nationwide won $1 million prizes, and two tickets won $2 million prizes.

Powerball tickets are $2, but you can add the Power Play feature for an extra $1 to increase non-Grand Prize winnings. In Texas, ticket sales end at 9 p.m. CT on the day of the drawing.