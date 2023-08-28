Power outage at Spring ISD Westfield High School

Parents of Spring ISD Westfield High School students are being asked to pick up their students as soon as conveniently possible due to a power outage, according to a notice sent out to families on Monday.

In the notice, school officials said "all students are safe and comfortable" and lunch is being served.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Officials say CenterPoint doesn’t have an estimated time of when power will be restored. The school is asking parents and guardians to pick up their students when possible.

School officials say they will have extra staff at the Ninth Grade and main campuses to facilitate pickup, and they are working to mobilize earlier bus routes.