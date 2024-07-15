The aftermath of Hurricane Beryl continues for many Houstonians. More than a week after the storm, 200,000 people were still without power.

It’s been eight long days for many in the area dealing with the power outages. That means struggling with the heat, keeping food safe, and the added challenge of managing daily routines.

"It’s just frustrating because now it’s day 8," said Evelyn Clark, a resident in the Lakewood Pines Trails neighborhood.

In the Humble neighborhood, a disabled veteran is facing challenges due to ongoing power outages. Her treatment requires a machine that relies on electricity.

"I have lymphedema from breast cancer so you have to plug it in and I have to sit two hours a day on it to help the swelling. I can’t do that," said Clark.

Frustrations grew as residents were left in the dark without power, even though CenterPoint Energy’s outage map showed power had been restored in the neighborhood.

"If you look at it right now, it says we have power in this neighborhood, but you guys can tell there’s no power here at all," said Ahmad Fityani, another resident in the neighborhood.

CenterPoint Energy tells FOX 26 the outage tracker isn’t as specific as customers would like.

"What that map says is about the circuits that represent that customer's area and, unfortunately, it’s not as detailed as we would like it to be," said Brad Tutunjian, the vice president of regulatory policy at CenterPoint Energy.

In the meantime, families in Lakewood Pines Trails are finding ways to beat the heat in the wake of the outages. Some people even spent up to 12-hundred dollars to keep their families cool.

"Brought a brand-new generator. Cost me about $700. Then I went to buy a AC window unit for my child and, since then, we’ve been locked up in one room," said Fityani.

CenterPoint Energy said their goal is to be 98% complete with power restoration by Wednesday.