Post Malone adds stop in The Woodlands to F-1 Trillion Tour

Post Malone announced new dates for his F-1 Trillion Tour on Tuesday, including a stop in The Woodlands.

The show will be Tuesday, October 22 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

The tour also includes a stop in Austin at the Germania Insurance Amphitheatre on Saturday, October 26.

Post Malone, who grew up in Texas, will show off his country chops on the F-1 Trillion album, which comes out on Aug. 16.

Country stars Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton and Luke Combs have been featured on songs that have already been released, and more collaborations are expected on the album.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m.