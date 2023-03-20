A brief standoff Monday afternoon in northwest Harris County stemming from a family disturbance has ended with a father in handcuffs.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called around 10:15 a.m. to W. FM 1960. From there, a brief chase ensued but came to a stop at Stuebner Airline and Veterans Memorial.

Preliminary information from the Sheriff is an unidentified man "seriously injured" a toddler, believed to be about 2-years-old, and was arrested at the scene. The child was given CPR at the scene due to how severe her injuries were before she was airlifted to a hospital via LifeFlight.

It's believed, according to Sheriff Gonzalez, the man is her biological father, believed to be in his early 20s. He reportedly picked up the toddler from daycare after getting into an argument with the child's mother.

LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

It's unclear what charges the father will be facing, but it is expected to be several including felony charges for child endangerment.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Houston PD and the Texas DPS, assisted in the incident, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.