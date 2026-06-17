Portugal vs. DR Congo World Cup match Houston: Parking, bag policy, weather

Houston is hosting its second FIFA World Cup match at Houston Stadium between Portugal vs. DR Congo on Wednesday.

If you're headed to the game in Houston, here's everything you need to know from parking to stadium bag policy to weather.

How to get to Houston Stadium

Houston locals and visitors alike will face many challenges getting to Houston Stadium for the World Cup.

Here's what to know if you're in Houston and not looking to get behind the wheel to get yourself to the games.

Getting to Houston Stadium without a car.

Parking guide

Parking will be available around Houston Stadium and there is an official FIFA World Cup 2026 Parking website live.

For more information on parking lot prices, click here.

Security, bag policy for Houston Stadium

Security at Houston Stadium will be on high to ensure all fans are safe and abide by all security protocols.

All persons entering the stadium must pass through safety and security screening at the point of entry. As with most sporting events, a clear bag policy will be in effect for all games at Houston Stadium.

Click here to see the full list of what you can and can't bring.

FIFA Fan Fest Houston

Fan Festival is still scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. See more about live performances.

Are you going to Fan Festival in EaDo? Here's a full guide on what to know.

Weather notices

As of the 7 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the low pressure system is located about 15 miles east-southeast of Port O’Connor, Texas, and is moving northeast at 7 mph. It is expected to speed up today.

According to the current forecast track, it will move along the Texas coast and then move inland over the southwestern Louisiana coast tonight.

In a statement to FOX 26, a FIFA spokesperson stated:

FIFA’s emergency preparedness team works closely together with national meteorological and emergency management authorities in the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as with partners across all 16 Host Cities. A comprehensive, tournament-wide preparedness exercise focusing on severe weather scenarios has further strengthened cross-agency coordination and operational readiness. Stadiums are required to maintain robust risk management and evacuation procedures, including lightning and severe weather protocols aligned with local legislation and international best practice.



FIFA will continue to monitor conditions in real time and stands ready to apply established contingency protocols should extreme weather events occur. Through close collaboration with host governments, medical experts and emergency authorities, FIFA remains committed to delivering a safe, resilient and memorable tournament experience for everyone involved.

How to watch the matches today

Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.

One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Other paid options include: