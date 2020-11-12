Portion of East Sam Houston Tollway to close this weekend

article

Attention Houston drivers, we have a major traffic alert that may affect your weekend commute.

East Sam Houston Tollway southbound main lanes from Interstate 10 to the Pasadena entrance ramp will be closed starting on Friday, November 13 at 10 p.m.

Here’s a breakdown of the entrance/exit ramps that will be closed:

* The southbound SH-225 and Jacintoport exit ramps will be closed.

* The eastbound and westbound IH-10 to the southbound East Sam Houston Tollway direct connectors will be closed.

* The southbound IH-10 and SH-225 entrance ramps will be closed.

Drivers traveling southbound on the East Sam Houston Tollway will be detoured to Interstate 10 and may use Interstate 610 and State Highway 330 as alternate routes.

Any drivers traveling to Jacintoport Boulevard will be detoured to the frontage road at the Woodforest exit ramp.

Traffic will be allowed to re-enter the southbound main lanes of the East Sam Houston Tollway at the Pasadena entrance ramp.

The closures will remain in effect until Monday, November 16 at 5 a.m.

