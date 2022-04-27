Authorities destroy several pounds of old fireworks, materials found in Porter shed

Some nearby homes in Porter were evacuated on Tuesday as officials destroyed several pounds of old fireworks that were discovered in a shed and deemed unsafe to move.

The Porter Fire Department, the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office and ATF responded to a HAZMAT call on Ferne Drive Tuesday afternoon.

According to the fire marshal’s office, a man walking through the area found an old shed that contained about 50 to 70 pounds of old fireworks and about 300 pounds of materials used to make them.

The shed had apparently been owned by a man who was into fireworks sales and pyrotechnic displays, but he passed away a few years ago.

The fire marshal’s office says the materials were unsafe to move, so officials got permission from the new property owner to burn the shed with the fireworks inside.

Some houses near the property were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire was set around 7:30 p.m. with the help of a robot. A large column of smoke rose into the sky.

A drone monitored the situation from above, and firefighters remained at the scene as the fire burned out.

The fire marshal’s office says all the materials were destroyed in the fire.