Polk County voluntary evacuation order rescinded for residents

The voluntary evacuation order for some Polk County residents has been rescinded, according to officials.

The voluntary evacuation was for residents who lived in the unincorporated areas of Polk County below the Lake Livingston Dam, and along the Trinity River.

The evacuation was ordered following the torrential rainfall that affected the area last week.

Officials said to check with your utility providers for information and instructions, and to document damage for your insurance purposes.