Livingston weather: Damage remains following torrential rainfall

This week’s weather terribly damaged a roadway in the Crystal Lakes West neighborhood, to the point where people were stranded for hours.

Flute maker William Harjo was planning a trip to Milwaukee for a Native American art show. However, nature threw him a curveball.

"This last bit of bad weather hit me pretty good financially, because I couldn’t get out of the neighborhood," said Harjo.

Trapped in his own neighborhood, the canceled trip cost him almost $1,500.

Adding to the chaos, he desperately needed his prescription, but it was out of reach.

"I had open-heart surgery and I needed the medicine that was prescribed to me, and it couldn’t be delivered here," said Harjo.

The only way in and out of the neighborhood was deteriorating by the second.

"I think it was raining for two days before that we noticed that the bridge, the area around it, started to get real soft," said Ryan Harjo, "I got a call from my dad, he said and Ryan 'there’s a big hole opening up, like a sinkhole."

While other communities were dealing with discharge from man-made dams, the community was dealing with a dam of a different kind.

"The beavers moved in and started building a dam," said Harjo. "They’re excellent builders. They built a 30 foot arch. The arch collapses and the materials clogged with the mouth of the beaver dam."

This is the second time the bridge has been flooded and damaged. Precinct 4 said as soon as things dry up, they’ll fix the roadway.