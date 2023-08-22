Polk County: Man caught on camera grabbing woman by the hair, throwing her to ground

UPDATE: The Polk County Sheriff's Office said late Tuesday night that the two people involved in the incident have been identified and warrants have been obtained.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating the two people involved in this surveillance video.

Officials said on early Monday morning, the video captured from a home in the Wild Country Subdivision showed a white female being assaulted by a white male with tattoos on both arms and shoulders.

Authorities are asking the public to help identify the two people involved.

If anyone knows the identity of either person, contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (936) 327-0833.