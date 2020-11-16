Police: Woman dies in crash with wrong-way driver on Southwest Freeway
article
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Police say a woman died when her vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver on the Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land.
The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday near Sweetwater Blvd.
According to police, a man driving a Toyota Tundra was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway when he struck a Jeep.
Police say the man driving the Tundra was arrested under suspicion of DWI.
The freeway was closed for a few hours during the investigation, but all mainlanes have reopened.
