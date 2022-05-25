Police shoot man in southwest Houston while responding to suicide call

Authorities are piecing together how a call for suicide in southwest Houston turned into a shooting with police after a man reportedly fired several rounds.

Based on preliminary information by Asst. Chief B. Tien with the Houston Police Department, the entire incident started off initially as a suicide call. Around 2:35 a.m., Asst. Chief Tien says officers received a call about a man wanting to take his life.

While officers were outside his home investigating, the unidentified man's wife reportedly arrived, so police spoke with her to get more information. Meanwhile, several gunshots were heard outside a home in the 4500 block of Warm Spring, so officers took cover and waited for backup.

Shortly thereafter, police say they noticed the garage to the home was opened, and the man officials believed to be asking for help had fired several rounds inside the garage. The man reportedly fired additional rounds with the garage ajar and one of the officers returned fire, hitting the man.

We're told only one officer fired at the man, and at last check, Asst. Chief Tien said he was in stable condition.

Asst. Chief Tien said the officer involved in the shooting has at least two years of service with the HPD. Per policy, the officer will be placed on administrative leave as an investigation is conducted.