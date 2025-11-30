Pedestrian fatally struck by train near East Houston, officials say

The Brief The accident was reported along Highway 90 by John Ralston Road. Details are limited at this time.



A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train in the East Houston area on Sunday.

Fatal train accident along Beaumont Highway

Authorities investigating pedestrian's train death along Beaumont Highway.

What we know:

The incident was reported at about noon on Sunday along Highway 90 near John Ralston Road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed the pedestrian killed was male.

A FOX 26 crew noticed Harris County authorities and personnel with BNSF Railway at the scene before it cleared. FOX 26 has reached out to BNSF for comment.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.