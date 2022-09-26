article

One man was arrested and another is wanted for questioning after a deadly shooting in south Houston.

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1221 Redford Street near Hobby Airport around 1 a.m. last week. According to authorities, two people were in an apartment when two men entered and shot them. The men took money and other items from the apartment and left the home.

RELATED: Suspect wanted in Houston shooting that left man dead, 2 women injured

One of the victims, 38, was pronounced dead and is waiting to be identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. The second victim, 34, is expected to survive his injuries.

Justin Thomas (Source: Houston Police Department)

An investigation led police to arrest 31-year-old Justin Thomas as one of the men involved in the shooting. He was arrested last Friday and charged with capital murder for the shooting. Police described the second suspect as a Black male who goes by the alias "Atlanta" or "ATL" and are seeking him for questioning.

MORE STORIES IN CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Anyone with information on the wanted male's identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.