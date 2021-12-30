Police release body-worn camera video following fatal crash involving pedestrian in SE Houston

article

The Houston Police Department has released body-worn camera following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on December 4.



The crash occurred in the 9100 block of Scott Street, near Reed Road.



BACKGROUND: Man hit, killed by officer in HPD patrol car during chase in south Houston



Two Houston police officers were responding to a call to assist in a police pursuit of aggravated robbery suspects. Officials said the officers were traveling with emergency lights and siren westbound on Reed Road.

**CONTENT WARNING…Video below contains vulgar language and adult content**

As they approached Scott Street, authorities said, the police vehicle left the roadway, striking Michael Wayne Jackson, who was a pedestrian in the area, before crashing into a dumpster.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



An ambulance was called for Jackson and officers began CPR within one minute of the crash.



However, Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Authorities said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.