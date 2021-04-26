Police: Man shot after argument with motorist in north Houston

article

Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man in north Houston.

The investigation is underway in the 12300 block of the North Freeway near Greens Road.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Police say the man was shot in the leg following an argument with another motorist.

Advertisement

The injured man’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not release information about a suspect.

HPD Major Assaults detectives are investigating the shooting.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP