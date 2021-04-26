Police: Man shot after argument with motorist in north Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man in north Houston.
The investigation is underway in the 12300 block of the North Freeway near Greens Road.
According to Houston police, the shooting occurred around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
Police say the man was shot in the leg following an argument with another motorist.
The injured man’s condition is unknown at this time.
Police did not release information about a suspect.
HPD Major Assaults detectives are investigating the shooting.