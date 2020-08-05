Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man drove away after being shot and then crashed on Gulf Freeway

Houston
Houston police investigate a crash in the 12800 block of the Gulf Freeway.

HOUSTON - Houston police say a man was shot at an apartment complex and then drove away before crashing on the Gulf Freeway.

The shooting occurred in the 9400 block of Clearwood Drive around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say a woman was in her apartment with her boyfriend when her ex-boyfriend showed up. According to police, the ex-boyfriend said he had a weapon and forced entry into the residence.

Police say the current boyfriend then shot at the ex-boyfriend.

After he was shot, police say the ex-boyfriend got into his truck, drove away and later crashed in the 12800 block of the Gulf Freeway.

He was taken to the hospital and was undergoing surgery.

