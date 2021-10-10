Police looking for suspect accused of stabbing man to death in Chinatown

article

A manhunt is underway for a suspect accused of stabbing, killing a man in west Houston Saturday night.

Police say it happened in the 11200 block of Sandstone Dr. in Chinatown near Hong Kong City Mall around 9 p.m. That's where HPD Commander Nathan Nguyen said officers were flagged down by a witness while on a traffic stop.

Shortly thereafter, Commander Nguyen says they found a man in his 60s stabbed in his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not been released, as of this writing.

Currently, it's unclear what the motive is and officials have no information on a suspect or suspects involved but an investigation remains underway to find surveillance video within the area.

