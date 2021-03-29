Police investigating road rage in Houston's Chinatown

Houston police are looking for a suspect in an apparent road rage incident that’s now trending on social media.



A woman is seen on video reaching through a car window to hit another woman. The video was posted on TikTok @poisongirlfriend.



Houston Police say it happened Saturday at about 4:20 p.m. on Bellaire Blvd in Houston’s Chinatown. Police say they are investigating but don’t yet have a suspect identity.



Police say the woman being attacked through the window is 20-year-old Yannsy Vasquez-Rodriguez from Houston.

Police say she told them she was trying to merge right when a gray SUV slowed down to let her in, then sped back up, almost causing a crash. The driver got out and attacked through the window, punching and scratching before taking off.



The owner of a surveillance camera that faces the crime scene told FOX 26 they’re waiting for police to view the video before releasing it to the public.

The victim posted the video to TikTok where she says it got racist comments and was removed by TikTok for violence, harassment and bullying.

She responded to the comments on her @poisongirlfriend TikTok and @imbvbby Instagram, asking people to stop making the issue about race, and instead focus on solving the crime.

"It happened to me, and I do not blame every single Black person for this," said Vasquez-Rodriguez. "I still support Black Lives Matter. Like, stop."



Police say the only suspect description they have is a heavy set Black woman.

If you have any information on the suspect, call Houston Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.