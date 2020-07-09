Police investigating early morning shooting in SW Houston

article

Police are investigating after one man was shot in southwest Houston on Thursday morning.



According to police, the shooting occurred on the 2500 block of W. Holcombe Blvd. just after 11:15 a.m.

Police said a 40-year-old man was walking to his vehicle in a parking lot when a known suspect appeared from behind the vehicle and shot him.



The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.



If you have any information about this case, contact Houston Police Department Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at (713) 308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.