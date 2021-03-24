Police investigate reported drowning of boy, 8, in Houston motel bathtub

Houston police are investigating after an 8-year-old boy was reported to have drowned in a motel bathtub in Westchase.

Police responded to reports of a drowning in the 2900 block of W Sam Houston Parkway South around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, members of the Houston Fire Department were performing CPR on the child. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The police department says the boy’s mother and her boyfriend were in the second-floor motel room when they arrived.

"We believe this to be domestic violence related, and we are investigating this now with our homicide division for we suspect foul play," Assistant Chief W. Baimbridge said at the scene.

The mother and her boyfriend are being interviewed by police. The investigation is ongoing.

