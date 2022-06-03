Police investigate deadly shooting of man in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating what led up to the deadly shooting of a man in southwest Houston early Friday morning.
The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Beechnut and Club Creek.
When authorities arrived, they found a wounded man who told them he had been shot. Police say he had a gunshot wound to the torso.
He was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.