Police investigate deadly shooting of man in southwest Houston

Police are investigating what led up to the deadly shooting of a man in southwest Houston early Friday morning.

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Beechnut and Club Creek.

When authorities arrived, they found a wounded man who told them he had been shot. Police say he had a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.