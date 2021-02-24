Police investigate after body reportedly found in dumpster in west Houston

article

Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found in a dumpster in west Houston.

Homicide detectives are at the scene in the 7200 block of Harwin Drive.

Police say a body was found around 10:20 a.m., and initial indications are that the person was shot.

According to HPD, witnesses reported finding the body in a dumpster.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.