Police investigate after body reportedly found in dumpster in west Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found in a dumpster in west Houston.
Homicide detectives are at the scene in the 7200 block of Harwin Drive.
Police say a body was found around 10:20 a.m., and initial indications are that the person was shot.
According to HPD, witnesses reported finding the body in a dumpster.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.