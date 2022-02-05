POLICE: Bodies, bullet casings found at 2 crime scenes in northwest Houston

article

Officials are piecing together two deadly crime scenes located near each other in northwest Houston Saturday, where bodies and several bullet casings were found.

Sergeant Michael Cass with the Houston Police Department Homicide Division shared preliminary information saying authorities were called out an apartment in the 800 block of Oak St. around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

After entering the apartment, the sergeant said it appears a struggle took place between two men, who were shot to death. Currently, it seems the incident was drug-related and neighbors were telling authorities they heard several gunshots from the second story above the crime scene.

Additionally, Sgt. Cass said on high-powered rifle rounds were found leading from the balcony down the street, which appears to have hit other cars. However, a rifle has not been located at the scene and a person, whose name is on the apartment lease, was detained and is cooperating with authorities.

A 9 mm handgun was found in the apartment, however, with several bullet casings belonging to the gun.

Just a mile away, in the 1100 block of Chamber St., two people were found dead, and it's believed both incidents are connected, but Sgt. Cass says it's not 100% confirmed just yet. There was also another person found dead along the side of the road.

Right now, officers are speaking to additional witnesses and looking at surveillance footage as their investigation continues.