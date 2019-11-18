Police believe suspect is responsible for 8 robberies around the Houston area

Investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect they believe to be responsible for several armed robberies in multiple cities around the Houston area.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6’0” tall, with a slim build and weighs about 200 pounds. He is believed to be 22-29 years of age.

The Houston Police Department Robbery Division along with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) Houston Crime Gun Strike Force are investigating the case.

Authorities say he has been targeting CVS and other stores.

He is said to often wear long black hair, possibly a wig, and is typically dressed in black pants and shoes, a black baseball cap, large black headphones, one white or black glove on his left hand, and a bandana over his mouth. Authorities say he has also been seen wearing a Burger King Employee uniform shirt and cap, carrying a black pistol.

Police say he is believed to be responsible for the following robberies:

On October 14, 2019 at 11:10 pm, the suspect entered the CVS, located at 5610 Spencer. The suspect went behind the counter and robbed the store at gunpoint. The suspect wore a Burger King Employee shirt during the robbery, white glove on left hand, carrying a black pistol. (Pasadena PD #19-017396)

On October 16, 2019, the suspect entered the Walgreens, located at 7634 Bellaire Blvd, in Houston. The suspect was carrying a black pistol. He struck one employee in the back of the head and ordered everyone to the ground, took money from the registers, and fled the scene. (HPD #1357371-19)

On October 18, 2019, the suspect entered the CVS, located at 806 S. 75th Street, in Houston. The suspect struck an employee with the pistol on the face and ordered the employees to empty the registers.

On October 18, 2019, the suspect entered the CVS, located at 8789 FM 1960 Bypass Rd W, in Humble. The suspect was wearing a black mask over his face, carrying a black pistol, struck an employee on top of the head, and then demanded the other employee to open the registers, taking money from all of the registers. (HC PCT 6 #1910-00226)

On October 21, 2019 at 8:30 pm, the suspect entered the CVS, located at 4101 Fairmont, in Pasadena. The suspect wore a Burger King Employee shirt and robbed the store at gunpoint.

On October 22, 2019, the suspect entered the CVS, located at 1514 N. Alexander Dr. in Baytown. The suspect was wearing a black zipper sweater with a hoodie, over a black baseball cap, yellow reflector vest, bandana over face.

On October 22, 2019, the suspect entered a Sonic, located at 3916 Garth Rd, in Baytown. The suspect was wearing the same clothing described as the previous CVS.

On November 4, 2019 at 3:45 am, the suspect entered the CVS, located at 1410 Crabb River Rd, in Sugarland. The suspect was wearing a dark gray hooded sweater with 'Adidas' across the chest, black pants, black shoes entered the. He pretended to buy something, then threatened the clerk at gunpoint, forced her behind the checkout counter and forced her to open the register. The suspect wore a black glove on his left hand and carried a silver and black pistol. The hood was up and long, stringy black hair is visible. (Sugarland PD #19-5640)

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.