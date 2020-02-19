Police arrest suspect after deadly hit-and-run crash in north Houston
HOUSTON - Police have arrested a suspect they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead.
Houston police officers and the fire department responded to the crash in the 7100 block of Airline at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, preliminary information suggests the man was crossing the street while two vehicles were going northbound on Airline at a high rate of speed. Witnesses reported that they may have been racing.
Police say one of the vehicles struck the pedestrian, pushing him into and under a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light to make a left turn.
The man died at the scene.
Police say the suspect fled after the crash, but officers later located his vehicle and took him into custody.