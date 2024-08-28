Plane makes emergency landing at Conroe airport after landing gear malfunction

The Brief King Air twin-engine turboprop airplane makes an emergency landing after landing gear malfunction. The landing was caught on camera by onlookers.



A King Air twin-engine turboprop airplane made an emergency landing at Conroe North Houston Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon after experiencing a malfunction.

According to City of Conroe leaders, the aircraft, which was on its way to the Baytown Airport from Naples, Florida, but was redirected to Conroe after the pilot reported issues with the landing gear.

The pilot was able to land the plane safely, but it did cause some damage. The three occupants onboard were all uninjured.

The Conroe Fire Department and Police Department responded to the emergency after receiving the call at 11:33 a.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety took control of the scene.