Plan your Houston weekend travel: TxDOT releases list of road closures on I-10, I-45

The Texas Department of Transportation has released their list of weekend road closures to expect across the Houston area.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5 through 5 a.m. Monday, May 8, the following closures will take place:

- I-10 Katy Freeway main lanes westbound at I-45 North Freeway

Motorists will detour to I-45 northbound, exit North Main to the I-45 southbound main lanes to the I-10 westbound main lanes

- I-45 Northbound Freeway northbound connector ramp to I-10 Katy Freeway

Motorist will detour to the North Main exit and follow the detour to I-10 Katy Freeway

- The I-45 North Freeway HOV northbound from Travis Street to I-10 East

Motorists will need to follow the posted detour signs

- Hogan Street/Crockett Street bridge eastbound and westbound over I-45 North Freeway

Motorists will need to follow the posted detour signs. This closure will be until further notice.

Police officers will be on site to assist. Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route.

All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather.