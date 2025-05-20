Piney Point Mayor challenging Lina Hidalgo for Harris County Judge

The Brief Piney Point Mayor challenging Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in 2026 election An immigrant success story, Dutt came to the U.S. from Hong Kong elevating to successful career as an energy analyst Pledges strong support of law enforcement, fiscal restraint and emphasis on infrastructure if elected



Piney Point Mayor Aliza Dutt says it is time to force Lina Hidalgo out of office and return common sense and integrity to the post of Harris County Judge.

What we know:

In announcing her candidacy, Dutt touted her record of support for law enforcement and scrupulous stewardship of tax dollars.

An immigrant from Hong Kong who came to the U.S. as a child without knowledge of English, Dutt labored in her family's restaurant before elevating to a career in financial journalism and energy sector analysis.

"Hard working residents of Harris County don't need to be giving more money to the government, especially when the government is not spending that money wisely. For example, just a few days ago, we're hearing that our County Judge Lina Hidalgo, is spending about $23,000 on a boondoggle in Paris. And here we are telling our deputies we can't pay you the extra $25,000 that you deserve for risking your life and putting your uniform on every day," said Dutt.

Why you should care:

Aside from shortchanging peace officers, Dutt believes Harris County under Hidalgo has squandered tax dollars on progressive initiatives at the expense of fundamental infrastructure, like road repair and flood prevention.

"Should the County really be involved with some of these social programs that don't make the lives of Harris County families better? The answer is no. We don't need more bureaucracy. We don't need more red tape. We need more boots on the ground. We need more people working, rolling up their sleeves and getting the job done," said Dutt.

What's next:

Dutt is the first widely known Republican to publicly seek the GOP nomination for County Judge.

Other conservative contenders are likely to join the race.

The Republican primary is March 3, 2026.