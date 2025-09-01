The Brief A wife, 48, and husband, 47, were found dead inside their home on Piney Forest Drive Sunday night. Harris County authorities believe the wife was shot and killed by her husband. A 16-year-old female was at the scene and told officials her parents had been involved in an altercation.



Harris County deputies are investigating the possible murder-suicide of a husband and wife at their home in west Harris County on Sunday night.

What we know:

Sergeant Jason Brown reports authorities responded to the 3300 block of Piney Forest Drive for a disturbance call around 9:30 p.m.

When officials arrived, they spoke with a 16-year-old female who said her parents were involved in an altercation.

Inside the home, deputies found both parents dead inside the home. It appears the 48-year-old wife was shot and killed by her 47-year-old husband, authorities say.

No one else was inside the home besides the 16-year-old daughter.

Murder-suicide on Piney Forest Drive (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

According to Sgt. Brown, they will be interviewing family members. There have been no past reports of family violence.

What we don't know:

Harris County officials have not released the names of the couple.