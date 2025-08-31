Houston 10-year-old shot while playing 'ding-dong-ditch'
HOUSTON - A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot while playing "ding-dong-ditch" with friends late Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department. The suspect is in custody.
Ding-Dong-Ditch Shooting
What we know:
The incident occurred a little before 11 p.m. in the 9700 block of Racine Street. Officers from the Northeast Patrol Division responded to a shooting call and found that the child had been shot.
According to the Houston Police Department, the boy and several friends were playing the game at a house down the street from their homes. The resident of that house went outside and shot at the 10-year-old.
The boy was shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital by the Houston Fire Department.
The child is listed in critical condition.
What we don't know:
The suspect and the child's identities have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department.