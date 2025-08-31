Houston 10-year-old shot while playing 'ding-dong-ditch'

article

The Brief A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot while playing "ding-dong-ditch" with friends in Houston. The resident of the home the boys were at reportedly came outside and shot the boy multiple times. The suspect is in custody, but their identity has not yet been released by police.



A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot while playing "ding-dong-ditch" with friends late Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department. The suspect is in custody.

Ding-Dong-Ditch Shooting

What we know:

The incident occurred a little before 11 p.m. in the 9700 block of Racine Street. Officers from the Northeast Patrol Division responded to a shooting call and found that the child had been shot.

According to the Houston Police Department, the boy and several friends were playing the game at a house down the street from their homes. The resident of that house went outside and shot at the 10-year-old.

The boy was shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital by the Houston Fire Department.

The child is listed in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The suspect and the child's identities have not been released.