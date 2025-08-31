Expand / Collapse search

Houston 10-year-old shot while playing 'ding-dong-ditch'

Published  August 31, 2025 10:03am CDT
A 10-year-old was shot in the 9700 block of Racine Street playing ding-dong-ditch.

The Brief

    • A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot while playing "ding-dong-ditch" with friends in Houston.
    • The resident of the home the boys were at reportedly came outside and shot the boy multiple times.
    • The suspect is in custody, but their identity has not yet been released by police.

HOUSTON - A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot while playing "ding-dong-ditch" with friends late Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department. The suspect is in custody.

Ding-Dong-Ditch Shooting

What we know:

The incident occurred a little before 11 p.m. in the 9700 block of Racine Street. Officers from the Northeast Patrol Division responded to a shooting call and found that the child had been shot.

According to the Houston Police Department, the boy and several friends were playing the game at a house down the street from their homes. The resident of that house went outside and shot at the 10-year-old.

The boy was shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital by the Houston Fire Department. 

The child is listed in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The suspect and the child's identities have not been released.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department.

