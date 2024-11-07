Pilot accused of assaulting deputy at Houston airport

A pilot is accused of assaulting a sheriff's deputy at a Houston airport.

Court records show Nichollas Dreis, 65, was arrested Sunday and charged with assault on a peace officer.

According to court documents, Dreis allegedly wouldn’t move his vehicle when blocking lanes at the airport and then assaulted a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy who was trying to direct traffic.

Nichollas Dreis (Photo: Harris County Sheriffs Office)

According to court records, Dreis works as a pilot. He has made bond, which was set at $40,000.

FOX 26 has reached out to his attorney for comment.