Pile-up on I-10 EB in Austin County stops traffic for miles

A pile-up has shut down I-10's eastbound lanes near the Sealy area on Monday afternoon.

The San Felipe Police Department posted a live video from the scene that showed multiple vehicles involved.

An orange vehicle can be seen completely squished by a white SUV that's resting on top of it.

SkyFOX flew over the scene hours after the incident and saw traffic backed up for miles.

Crews are working to clear the scene.

No word on what led to the multi-vehicle crash at this time and if there are any injured drivers or passengers.