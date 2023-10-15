An investigation is underway by the Houston Police Department following a crash at on 900 Antonie Drive and Amelia Road on Sunday.

Police say they responded to a crash that happened around 12:19 a.m.

SUGGESTED: Houston traffic: I-45 North Freeway southbound lanes shut down due to fatal auto-pedestrian crash

The crash involved a black SUV and a tow truck, according to officials.

Authorities say the tow truck crashed into Frank's Foreign & Domestic Auto Repair.

Image 1 of 10 ▼

It was not revealed how the tow truck crashed into the building or what caused the original car crash with the SUV.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital, and their status is unknown.

RELATED: Houston Crash: Passenger dies after car flips multiple times; Driver accused of drunk driving

There is still an investigation going on at the scene ,according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE