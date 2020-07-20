Pharmacy burglary suspects in custody after pursuit

article

Authorities say several people suspected in the burglaries of multiple pharmacies were taken into custody after two pursuits.

Harris County deputies responded to a burglary of a pharmacy in the 21900 block of the Katy Freeway and located two vehicles.

The sheriff’s office attempted to stop an SUV, and the Houston Police Department joined in and attempted to stop a minivan.

The vehicles led authorities on a 25-minute pursuit.

The pursuits of both vehicles came to a stop in the 5300 block of Coke Street.

The sheriff’s office says the occupants bailed from the vehicles, but deputies and officers were able to take six people into custody.

Advertisement

According to HCSO, the suspects are believed to have burglarized several pharmacies.

Deputies say two trashcans full of narcotics were located.

The HCSO Narcotics Division responded to the scene.