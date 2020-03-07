Petition calls on officials to cancel Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo due to coronavirus concerns

article

The Houston area currently has eight COVID-19 cases, either confirmed or presumptive.

Due to rising concerns about the spreading coronavirus, officials in Austin have canceled SXSW, and some Houstonians are calling on Mayor Turner to do the same for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

"I urge the CDC and Mayor Turner to place the health of the public above profit or tradition and shut down the Rodeo," the petition reads.

Around 200 people have signed the petition, with a goal of 500 signatures.