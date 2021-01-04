Person of interest sought in death of Houston toddler

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a person wanted for questioning in the death of a toddler on New Year’s Eve.

According to a release, investigators would like to interview David Ajanel Ixcayau, 19, concerning the death of 3-year-old Wilson Cosigua.

Detectives said they were called out to the 6400 block of Ranchester Drive to a report of an unresponsive child.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

When authorities arrived, police and paramedics found Wilson inside an apartment.

Wilson was later transported to the hospital where he later died.

Advertisement

Authorities said further investigation led to the identification of Ixcayau as a person of interest.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

If you know where Ixcayau is, contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

