The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multiple car crash on the 3000 block of FM 1942 on Monday, that caused multiple injuries.

RELATED: Driver kills man while driving on West Mount Houston; Traffic detoured by deputies while investigating

Deputies say around 7am, three cars were involved in a crash and caused two people to become trapped inside their car.

After being rescued, deputies say one person was life-lifted to the nearest hospital.

Earlier, officials wanted drivers to avoid Garth Road and Bohemian Hall Road. Deputies did not mention what caused the crash or who was involved.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Authorities are still investigation the crash and will release more information as it progresses.