Liberty County pastor accused of sexually abusing a child

The Brief George Finney, 52, is charged with sexual abuse of a child, among other charges. According to court documents, Finney is the pastor of New Life Kenefick. The allegations stem from 2024.



A Liberty County pastor has been arrested on multiple charges, including allegations of sexually abusing a child.

The allegations

George Finney (Photo: Liberty County Jail)

According to court records, George Finney, 52, is charged with sexual abuse of a child - continuous, indecency with a child by exposure, and assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.

The charges all stem from 2024, but records show he was charged last month and arrested on Monday. His bond was set at $50,000 per charge.

Suspect identified as Kenefick pastor

According to court documents, Finney is the pastor of New Life Kenefick.

He is still listed on New Life Kenefick’s website as pastor as of Thursday morning. According to the church website, he was set in as senior pastor in May 2016.