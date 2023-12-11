The Harris County Sheriff's office is investigating a fatal crash along West Mount Houston, between Bunny Run and Sunnywood on Monday morning.

According to deputies, a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene on 950 block of West Mount Houton Road.

Deputies also mention that while investigating, the eastbound lanes of West Mount Houston are closed.

Bunny Run will be the designated detour for drivers headed that way. Westbound drivers are cutting through a parking lot.

Officials say they are planning to notify Aldine ISD about the traffic that could impact students and faculty arrivals.