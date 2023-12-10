Houston fire: Woman, child hospitalized after house fire on Beaver Springs Drive

Two people were taken to the hospital following a structure fire in Harris County on Sunday night, officials said.

Details are limited, but officials said the fire sparked up in the 17300 block of Beaver Springs Drive in the Ponderosa Forest area.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, three people were inside the home.

An elderly female was able to escape uninjured. However, one woman and a young child were taken by ground to the hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.