Houston weather: Hot, humid Wednesday; rain chances increase Thursday

The Brief Hot and humid today Storm chances increase tomorrow 4th of July and World Cup stay steamy



Prepare for another day of heat and humidity on Wednesday.

Steamy weather holds for now

Hot and humid weather continues across Southeast Texas today with highs in the 90s and heat index values above 100.

A brief shower or storm is possible, but most of the day should be dominated by the summer heat.

Storms become more likely Thursday

Rain and storm chances increase tomorrow as deeper moisture returns to the area.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms could produce brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds, especially during the afternoon and early evening.

Hot holiday weather for match day

The 4th of July and Houston’s World Cup match both look hot and humid, with scattered afternoon storms possible. It does not look like a washout, but fans heading to the stadium or FIFA Fan Fest should be ready for steamy weather and a few downpours.