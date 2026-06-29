Best Fourth of July fireworks, events and shows around Houston

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The Brief Houston-area communities are celebrating the Fourth of July across Southeast Texas. Major events include Houston's Freedom Over Texas, Galveston's beachfront parade and fireworks, and The Woodlands' Red, Hot & Blue Festival featuring an America 250 drone show. Many events are weather-dependent, and officials urge visitors to check for updates and leave personal fireworks at home where they're prohibited.



From Downtown Houston to Galveston Island, communities across the Houston area are planning parades, concerts, festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July and America's 250th birthday.

Houston’s official 4th of July celebrations

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Some of the state's largest Independence Day celebrations are taking place across Southeast Texas, with communities hosting parades, concerts, festivals and fireworks displays throughout the holiday weekend.

Freedom Over Texas

Houston's signature Fourth of July celebration returns to Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston parks from 3-10 p.m. Saturday.

Celebrating its 39th year, Freedom Over Texas will commemorate America's 250th birthday with a full afternoon and evening of live entertainment, family activities, food vendors and one of the city's largest fireworks shows over Buffalo Bayou.

Country music star Keith Urban headlines the Freedom Stage, with rock band Collective Soul and Texas favorites Los Lonely Boys also performing. Festivalgoers can also explore themed attractions, including Fútbol Park, Liberty Park, a Kids Zone, Budweiser Zone and Dr Pepper Flavor Zone before the Texas-sized fireworks finale.

The event typically attracts about 35,000 people. Paid admission is required, with parking available at the Hobby Center garage and Theater District garages.

Galveston Island

Galveston celebrates Independence Day with one of the Gulf Coast's most recognizable holiday traditions.

Festivities begin with the annual Fourth of July Parade, which steps off at 6 p.m. along Seawall Boulevard, starting at 23rd Street. The parade features floats, marching bands, military units, decorated vehicles and community organizations traveling the island's beachfront.

After sunset, spectators can spread out along the beach or Seawall Blvd to watch a fireworks display over the Gulf of Mexico. Throughout the holiday weekend, visitors can also enjoy special events at Moody Gardens, Pier 21, the Historic Pleasure Pier and other attractions across the island. Public parking is available along Seawall Boulevard and nearby lots, although officials recommend arriving early due to heavy holiday crowds.

Red, Hot & Blue Festival (The Woodlands)

The Woodlands host one of the largest Independence Day celebrations in the Houston region with an all-day schedule of patriotic events.

The morning begins with the 50th Annual South County Fourth of July Parade at 9 a.m. through Market Street and The Woodlands Town Center. This year's theme is America 250. The theme honors the nation's 250th birthday and features approximately 150 parade entries, including marching bands, military units, floats, fire engines, a Rolling Thunder cannon salute and a Commemorative Air Force flyover.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the Red, Hot & Blue Festival takes over Town Green Park, Northshore Park, Waterway Square, Hughes Landing and Rob Fleming Park with free family activities, face painting, balloon artists, food vendors and multiple live music stages.

Entertainment includes:

Town Green Park: Flashpoint and Rewind Band

Northshore Park: Jonah Miles

Waterway Square: Time Warp

Hughes Landing: D'Luna

The evening culminates with one of the Greater Houston area's largest fireworks displays. A special America 250 drone show launches at 9:25 p.m. from Northshore Park, followed by synchronized fireworks beginning around 9:30 p.m. across multiple launch sites surrounding Lake Woodlands.

Free shuttle service is available from the Research Forest Park & Ride beginning at 5 p.m.

Kemah Boardwalk

The Kemah Boardwalk offers a full day of waterfront entertainment overlooking Galveston Bay.

Visitors can enjoy amusement rides, shopping, waterfront restaurants, live music throughout the day and evening, and attractions including the Boardwalk Bullet roller coaster, Boardwalk Beast speedboat and Stingray Reef exhibit.

The celebration concludes with a 9:30 p.m. fireworks show over Galveston Bay, providing one of the area's most scenic waterfront displays. The Boardwalk's restaurants, including Landry's Seafood House, Aquarium Restaurant and Saltgrass Steak House, remain open throughout the celebration.

Pearland Celebration of Freedom

Pearland's annual Celebration of Freedom returns to Independence Park beginning at 6 p.m.

The family-friendly event features live music, local food trucks, craft vendors, children's activities and patriotic entertainment before concluding with an approximately 18-minute fireworks show after dark. Admission is free.

Rosenberg

The City of Rosenberg hosts its 27th Annual Family 4th Celebration from 6-10 p.m. at Seabourne Creek Nature Park.

The free event features a live performance by Steel Country, dozens of food trucks and market vendors, games and activities for children, shopping opportunities and a festive atmosphere throughout the evening.

The celebration ends with a 20-minute fireworks display beginning around 9:30 p.m. Free shuttle service runs continuously between the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds and the park from 5:30-10 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Personal fireworks, alcohol, drones and glass containers are prohibited.

Baytown Fourth of July Celebration

Baytown's annual Independence Day celebration takes place at Bicentennial Park, beginning at 4 p.m.

The free festival features live music, food vendors, craft booths and family activities before ending with a firework show around 9:30 p.m. Free parking is available at Lee College with shuttle transportation to the festival grounds.

Sugar Land Red, White & Boom

Constellation Field hosts Red, White & Boom, an evening celebration from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event features live entertainment, family games, food vendors and activities celebrating America's 250th birthday before concluding with a fireworks display over the stadium.

Houston 4th of July weather updates, fireworks laws

What's next:

Many Independence Day celebrations are weather-dependent, and organizers recommend checking official event websites or social media pages for updates before heading out.

City officials also remind residents that personal fireworks are prohibited in many cities and communities throughout the Houston area. Professional fireworks shows remain the safest way to celebrate the holiday.