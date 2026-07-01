Young woman killed in Atascocita bakery crash identified as 19-year-old employee

The Brief A young employee, Zion Branch, was tragically killed Tuesday when a driver’s foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas, sending a Ram 1500 truck plowing through an Atascocita bakery storefront. In a heartbreaking twist, store owners and friends confirmed that Branch had just been accepted to the University of Houston earlier that morning. The driver remained at the scene showing no signs of intoxication, and the crash remains under active investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.



A heartbreaking tragedy has left the Atascocita community mourning after a young female bakery employee was killed when a truck crashed through the storefront Tuesday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has officially identified the victim as Zion Branch, a newer employee at the bakery who coworkers described as a "positive light."

Both store owners and friends confirmed to FOX 26 that Branch had just received her acceptance letter to the University of Houston on Tuesday morning—just hours before the fatal accident.

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How the Crash Happened

What we know:

According to the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division, the incident occurred at approximately 3:11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at the Nothing Bundt Cakes located at 19250 W Lake Houston Parkway.

Investigators say a driver in a Ram 1500 truck went west in the private parking lot and made a right turn to enter a parking stall directly in front of the business. According to deputies, the driver's foot slipped off the brake pedal and pushed down on the accelerator.

The sudden acceleration caused the front end of the Ram 1500 to smash through the south wall and entrance of the bakery.

Photo from the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

The truck continued traveling north into the building, striking a customer. The vehicle kept moving inward before slamming into the main sales counter and hitting Branch. A third woman inside the business was injured by flying debris from the violent impact.

Branch sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies noted that the driver remained at the scene, cooperated with arriving units, and did not exhibit any signs of intoxication. The case remains under active investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

'It Could Be Anybody’s Daughter'

What they're saying:

Outside the bakery on Wednesday, the front entrance remained boarded up as a memorial of flowers, candles, and notes grew outside the doors.

Heartbroken community members and regular customers stopped by to pay their respects.

"All the young girls that were in here were so kind, so sweet," said one customer. "My heart just breaks for them in the store, and the employees, and her friends that worked here, it could be anybody's daughter or anybody's son. I am so sorry. This shouldn't happen to any family."

The bakery's leadership team says they're still reeling from the sudden loss of one of their younger team members.

"We're here for the family. Our priority is for our staff, making sure that they have the support that they need," said owner Wendi Walker. "All of our staff is dear to our heart, and she made a big presence in our bakery. It's just tragic and it's just heartbreaking."

Operations Manager Mackenzie Bailey echoed those sentiments, adding, "She was such a positive light. We've reached out to the employees to make sure that they know that we're here for them."

What's Next for the Bakery

While cleanup is currently underway, the storefront will remain closed for the immediate future. Management noted that their primary focus is making the area entirely safe for passersby before any steps toward a return to business are taken.

"Our next step is to make our place safe. And we are working to reopen," Walker said. "We'll have details to come. It's going to be a process, but we will reopen whenever we get all of our materials and get things going."