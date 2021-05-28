Person found dead in dumpster at SW Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in a dumpster in southwest Houston.
The investigation is underway in the 6550 block of Hillcroft Avenue.
Police say the person was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex around 8:25 a.m.
There is no word on the person’s identity or how they died.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.