Person found dead in dumpster at SW Houston apartment complex

Police are investigating after a person was found dead in a dumpster in southwest Houston.

The investigation is underway in the 6550 block of Hillcroft Avenue.

Police say the person was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex around 8:25 a.m.

There is no word on the person’s identity or how they died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.